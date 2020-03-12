6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, according to governor’s office

ATLANTA (WSAV) – There are six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and three new presumed positive cases, the governor’s office announced Wednesday night.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 31.

Of the six new cases, one individual is from Lee County, one is from Cobb County, one is from Floyd County and three are from Bartow County. All but one of the Bartow County residents are hospitalized at this time.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, the source of the infection is not known in the new cases but the individual from Cobb County has a history of travel outside of the U.S. There is apparently a connection between the Floyd County patient and one Bartow County resident who has not been hospitalized.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the three new presumed positive cases of COVID-19. Tests are considered presumptive positive until the CDC completes a confirmatory test.

Two individuals are residents of DeKalb County, both are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are unknown. There is no connection between the two cases, Kemp’s office stated.

The third individual is a resident of Lowndes County and is hospitalized. The source of the infection is unknown.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases (12 total):

Fulton County: three cases

Floyd County: two cases

Polk County: one case

Cobb County: two case

Bartow County: three cases

Lee County: one case

Individual is hospitalized; source of infection is unknown

Presumptive Positive COVID-19 cases (19 total):

Fulton County: three cases

Cobb County: six cases

Fayette County: one case

DeKalb County: four cases

Gwinnett County: two cases

Cherokee County: one case

Charlton County: one case

Lowndes County: one case

The Coastal Health District released a statement Wednesday morning announcing that they are working with the Southeast Georgia Health System to monitor the presumptive positive in Charlton County. The patient is a resident there but is being treated in Camden County.

The Coastal Health District officials said DPH notified the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden campus of the presumptive positive test results late Tuesday evening.

Team members at the hospital who may have had prolonged close contact with the patient will stay home to be monitored for symptoms, according to the Coastal Health District. Any patients who may have had contact with the patient are also being notified.

“We have the facilities and the expertise to care for patients suspected of having an infectious disease while protecting the safety of all of our patients, visitors and team members,” a statement by Southeast Georgia Health System said. “Both acute care campuses have negative pressure isolation rooms with specialized ventilation systems and our caregivers use personal protective equipment when necessary.”

Kemp and DPH are again reminding Georgians that the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low and basic prevention measures should be followed.

