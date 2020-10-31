Georgia health experts give Halloween, trick-or-treating advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween will look a little different this year. Despite this, the National Retail Federation says per-person Halloween costs are actually up.

Emory Health experts say there are new traditions that families can do to still celebrate spooky season, while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

“I think the main risk is the groups that are clustered going home to home and the interaction when you are passing out candy,” Dr. Colleen Kraft, Associate Chief Medical Officer, said.

The CDC says to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters and give treats outside or at a station with bagged treats.

Doctors also say you don’t need to wipe down candy, but instead use candy slides or grabber hooks or just leave candy in a bowl on your front porch.

“If you want to sit outside, put a chair outside that is six feet away from the bowl and greet people to make sure they are not taking all of your candy and being socially distant,” Kraft said.

Experts also suggest wearing gloves if you give out candy and sanitize after each trick-or-treater.

“Viruses don’t live on plastic surfaces after a day or two so you can set it aside,” Kraft said. “Make sure hands are washed because they would have touched from a lot of places.”

Doctors suggest making your mask a part of your costume, but don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make it harder to breathe.

“I think haunted houses should be avoided. You are talking about close proximity. Something that is not well ventilated,” Kraft said.

Health experts also say visiting a corn maze, an orchard, or a pumpkin patch are great Halloween activities.