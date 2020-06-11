Georgia group opposes bill that allows sale of heritage site

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — A coalition of slave descendants in Georgia have started a petition to fight a state bill that would allow the sale of heritage sites, including a former slave plantation house, to private entities.

The Brunswick News reports the group known as The Coalition to Save Butler Island Plantation House is calling for people to oppose the bill, saying its passage would make way for the former rice plantation to be converted into a beer distillery.

A state official says existing protections for heritage sites wouldn’t be lost with the new bill and any private owner would have to preserve the structure of heritage sites.