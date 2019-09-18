Georgia governor opens up online applications for Isakson’s Senate seat

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Buddy Carter R-Ga., left, leads a meeting with the Georgia Ports Authority and the Army Corps of Engineers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Have you ever thought about being a United States Senator? Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has opened up online applications to replace Senator Johnny Isakson who is set to retire.

Georgians can upload their resume and fill out the contact information which will be vetted by Kemp’s staff.

“To ensure an open and transparent appointment process, I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications,” Governor Kemp stated. “We will carefully vet the applicants and choose a person who best reflects our values, our state, and our vision for the future.”

The names of those who are applying will be released on a regular basis.

Those interested in applying can do so online here.

Isakson announced in August he plans to resign from his seat at the end of the year due to “health challenges.”

The 74-year-old was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease six years ago, and in July he suffered a fall and injuries to his ribs and rotator cuff.