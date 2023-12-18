ATLANTA (WJBF) – On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made budgetary announcements affecting thousands across the peach state.

Governor Kemp announced a one-time state employee retention pay supplement of $1,000 for nearly 112,000 state employees and 196,000 educators and school staff. That payment is set to be received in their last paychecks of December.

“This additional investment in school safety will benefit every part of the state,” said Governor Kemp, “it’s just the latest action we’re taking to secure our classrooms and back our law enforcement.”

The governor also announced school safety funding will be added to the yearly base budget. That would provide every public school in the state with $45-thousand dollars to use for campus security.

“This retention pay supplement will arrive during the holiday season, and it’s part of my administration’s way of showing our appreciation for all that they do,” said Governor Kemp.

