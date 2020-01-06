Georgia GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler sworn into office

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Georgia’s newest senator, Republican businesswoman Kelly Loeffler, was sworn into office Monday evening.

She was recently appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to replace three-term GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired at the end of the year for health reasons.

Loeffler is now the second woman in history to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

She previously served as an executive at Intercontinental Exchange, a behemoth founded by her husband that owns the New York Stock Exchange. Most recently, she was CEO of Bakkt, an Intercontinental Exchange subsidiary that offers a regulated market for bitcoin.

Ahead of Monday’s ceremony, News 3 spoke with Loeffler who said she plans to stand with President Donald Trump. She said she supports his controversial decision to order the airstrike in Iraq.

“We have a duty to protect Americans both at home and abroad,” Loeffler said. “The president had every right…within his powers as commander in chief to take out a terrorist.”

When it comes to impeachment, Loeffler said she’ll be voting against removing the president from office.

The senator will have to defend her seat in an open election in November that won’t be preceded by the normal party primaries, meaning she could face a challenge from within her own party as well as from Democrats.

Also on Georgia’s ballot in November will be Republican Sen. David Perdue, who is seeking reelection.

Having both of Georgia’s GOP-controlled Senate seats up for grabs this year has raised the state’s profile as a political battleground where Republicans still dominate but Democrats are looking for an upset.

Some story info via The Associated Press, NBC News