Georgia GOP pushes parent rights measure for public schools

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators are passing a bill to codify parental rights in K-12 schools. It’s part of a larger push on educational issues by Republicans nationwide.

Related Content Kemp awards $422M to aid Georgia water and sewer projects

Democrats warn that the law will allow a few disgruntled parents to paralyze schools with burdensome demands.

Gov. Brian Kemp is backing the Georgia measure, which says parents have the right to review all classroom materials, the right to access all records relating to their child and the right to opt their child out of all sex education.

It also says parents can say no to any photos, videos and voice recordings of their children except for security purposes. Many of the rights already exist.