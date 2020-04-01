Georgia GOP congressional delegation seeks election delay

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s two U.S. senators and their nine fellow Republican U.S. House members are joining those who want a delay in the state’s May 19 primary election.

The 11 officials wrote Tuesday to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to put off the elections.

Raffensperger has argued that he doesn’t have legal authority to further delay Georgia’s presidential primary and other elections originally set for March 24.

Georgians are also scheduled to vote May 19 for a Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen David Perdue, plus U.S. House members, state lawmakers, judges and district attorneys.

State House Speaker David Ralston appealed last week for a delay.