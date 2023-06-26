WASHINGTON (WSAV) – A $1.3 billion federal broadband investment is heading to the Peach State, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) announced Monday.

This comes as President Joe Biden pledged that every household in the U.S. would have access to high-speed internet by 2030.

The funding is made possible by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which works to strengthen access to affordable, high-speed internet.

“You need a broadband connection to do just about anything,” Warnock said, “you can’t even farm without a broadband connection.”

An estimated 15% of Georgians currently lack reliable broadband access, according to the senator.

“This new investment means life gets easier for hundreds of thousands of Georgians,” Warnock said, “and our communities can get the tools and infrastructure they need to be competitive in the 21st century.”

The Georgia Technology Authority will distribute the funding to various local contractors.

Warnock says he’ll push the Biden Administration to ensure the funding is distributed as soon as possible.