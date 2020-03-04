Georgia filmmaker qualifies for U.S. Senate race

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Investigative filmmaker and former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff paid his fees and filed paperwork on Wednesday to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

He will challenge U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, in 2020.

When he announced his candidacy in September, Ossoff was the fourth Georgia Democrat to join the race that could help determine control of the Senate.

In 2017, Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel defeated Ossoff in the most expensive House election in U.S. history.

Georgia’s political season kicked into high gear Monday as qualifying for state and federal offices began.

Candidates for two U.S. Senate races have been signing up, as have candidates for Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats, 56 state Senate seats and 180 state House seats.

Qualifying closes at noon on Friday.