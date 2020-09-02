Georgia father, mother charged with murder in 12-year-old daughter’s death

by: The Associated Press

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old middle Georgia girl who died last week have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that it had arrested 38-year-old John Joseph “Joey” Yozviak on the charges. Investigators had arrested the mother, Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton, on the same charges on Thursday.

Their 12-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Yozviak, was pronounced dead at a Milledgeville hospital on Wednesday after Katie Horton called 911 to report her daughter was unresponsive.

GBI Agent Mary Chandler says a preliminary investigation shows Kaitlyn was subjected to “excessive physical pain due to medical negligence”

