Georgia family uses Christmas lights as a way to give back

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County is certainly home for the holidays this Christmas season and one family is using Christmas lights as a way to give back to their community this year.

In this Harris County neighborhood, over 30,000 Christmas lights live on Larry and Delli Dorne’s Hamilton home and it’s all in an effort to bring a little holiday cheer and to give back, as the family is accepting donations this year to be given to local food banks.

In the Sweetbay subdivision, just about one mile north of downtown Hamilton, you’ll find the synchronized Christmas light show, located at 766 Sweetbay Pkwy. It’s home to Santa, reindeer, Snoopy, flamethrowers, and well over 30,000 lights, and it’s all inspired by the magic of Disney.

“You know, going to Disney as a child. And going as an adult and going back, ya know you kind of relive those childhood memories and you know with the coronavirus and everything, people kind of want to relive good times and happy time,” says homeowner, Larry Dorne.

This is the Dorne’s family fourth year hosting the light show, but the first time the family is accepting donations. All of the money raised will be sent to local food banks.

“2020 has brought many challenges. And so if we could give back to make a difference for someone else, I think it’s a great thing. And it doesn’t have to be a lot, just a little bit to make a difference for someone else, I think it’s a great thing so we really want to do it,” says Delli Dorne.

In addition to that, the Dorne family is hosting a neighborhood food drive from Friday, Dec. 11th – to Sunday, Dec. 13th. All spectators are encouraged to bring a non-perishable canned food item while appreciating the Christmas light show.

The light show will take place every Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will stay open one hour later on Friday and Saturday evening.