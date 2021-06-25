Georgia ethics panel investigates spending by former senator

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ethics officials say they’re moving ahead with an ethics investigation against a former state senator accused of illegally spending campaign money on personal expenses after he left office.

The Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission voted Thursday to pursue a case against former state Sen. Chip Rogers.

Commission investigators allege Rogers claimed additional loans to his campaign after he left office so he could falsely repay himself with leftover campaign money.

Georgia law says campaign money can’t be spent on personal expenses.

Once candidates are done running for office, they can dispose of surplus funds by donating it to charity, returning it to donors or repaying campaign debt and expenses.