ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia voters will cast their ballot on Tuesday, March 12—a week after Super Tuesday—for the presidential primaries along with voters in Washington, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Hawaii.

“We are going to have 3 weeks of early voting. Our presidential primary is 1 week after Super Tuesday. This town will be packed and crowded from people all over the country who will be going up and the state. Georgia is the bellwether state,” said Secretary of State (R) Brad Raffensperger

The peach state quickly emerged as a battleground purple state, due to population shifts, after flipping ‘blue’ in the 2020 elections and sending two Democratic senators to Washington.

“Whomever wins in Georgia – the type of politician, the elected public servant that can win nationally. “If you win in Georgia, you will win nationally.”

Recent elections in Georgia have come under scrutiny with allegations of voter fraud but the Secretary of State says there have been no widespread examples of this but only a few cases of double voters, out-of-state voters and “dead” voters.

“There was not 1000s of dead people, just 4. Things like underage voters so we have pushed back. Machines were verified that they did not flip the votes.”

“We have a verifiable paper ballot and if any race is close we can do 100% hand recount.”

The Secretary of State says violators could face 10 years in prison or $100,000 dollars in fines if prosecuted.