Georgia election board approves rules for new voting system

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state election board has adopted a set of rule changes to account for new voting machines being rolled out across the state.

Election officials acknowledged that some of the rules adopted may still need further tweaking.

But they went ahead and adopted them because they’re under a tight timeline.

Changes include removing language referencing the old voting machines and inserting language referencing the new ones.

Georgia’s presidential primaries are scheduled for March 24, but advance voting will begin three weeks earlier on March 2.

Another change updates the procedure that county officials must follow when an absentee ballot is rejected.