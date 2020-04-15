Georgia election board approves ballot drop boxes for June

A voter drops a ballot into a ballot drop box Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Seattle. Voters in Washington state have a crowded ballot to fill out for this week’s election, with a referendum on affirmative action and an initiative on the price of car tabs among the things they are being asked to decide. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has approved allowing counties to establish absentee ballot drop boxes for the state’s June primary elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials have sent absentee ballot request forms to 6.9 million active registered voters. Some voting rights groups say that requiring voters to provide their own postage during the virus outbreak is an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote.

Drop boxes could provide another way for voters to return ballots without needing a stamp. But, it will be optional for counties and could be up to them to pay for the drop boxes as well.