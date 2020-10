People wait in line to vote in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says early voting continues to smash records, with two weeks of early voting left to go.

A news release says that as of 9 p.m. Saturday, more than 1.4 million voters had cast their ballots. That’s up 149% from the first six days of early voting in 2016.

It says more than 782,500 people have voted in person and more than 654,800 by mail.

