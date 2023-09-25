SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — State gas prices are down, giving Georgia drivers some relief. The price per gallon has been dropping since the end of July, as the demand for crude oil has dipped. Today’s state average is down $.09 from last week and is $.29 lower than last month. In fact, Georgians are paying $4 dollars less than they were a month ago to fill up their tanks.

AAA says the price drop comes thanks to a less expensive winter blend gasoline, as well as Governor Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax.

The agency has some more money-saving tips for drivers! They say to get the biggest bang for your buck, consider paying with cash instead of a credit card as many stations offer a cash discount. It’s also a good idea to lay off the gas pedal, because lower speeds burn less fuel. Finally, try to combine your activities and run all your errands all at once. To get the least expensive gas in the state, fill up in Warner Robbins or Albany, where prices have stayed below $3.20 a gallon. For even more ways to save, drivers can shop for their area’s lowest gas prices with AAA’s “Fuel Price Finder”