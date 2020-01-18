Georgia DPH gets $166,000 grant to buy child car seats

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia agency says dozens of counties statewide will share $166,000 in grant money to buy child car seats.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release that car seats will be distributed among 107 counties using money awarded from the Child Passenger Safety Mini Grant program.

Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey says ensuring children are buckled up safely is key to preventing child deaths in the state.

Funding for the safety grants comes from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The grants also support community programs that teach parents and caregivers how to properly inspect, install and use child car seats.

The following counties are the 2020 mini grant awardees:

Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Banks, Barrow, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Carroll, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Clayton, Cobb, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Echols, Elbert, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Glynn, Gordon, Greene, Habersham, Haralson, Harris, Hart, Henry, Houston, Irwin, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Meriwether, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Rockdale, Schley, Spalding, Stephens, Stewart, Sumter, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walton, Ware, Warren, Washington, Webster, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkinson, Worth