Georgia DNR warning of scam hunting, fishing license website

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is warning hunters and fisherman of a new scam license website.

Georgia DNR says the scam website appears as an advertisement when people Google search for “Georgia fishing license.” The site then asks for personal information including a name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, e-mail address and residential address.

The site never asks for a payment, only information.

The site is active in Coastal Georgia and North Georgia. Georgia DNR believes the website was created outside of the U.S. The Law Enforcement Division is working to get the site shut down.

Anyone who may have provided information to the scam website is advised to file a police report and monitor or freeze their credit. The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Investigative Unit can be contacted at 770-918-6408.

The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the State of Georgia is HERE.