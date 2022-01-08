Georgia DNR urges residents to avoid spreading deadly disease to state’s deer

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging Georgians to help prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) to the state’s deer.

DNR says the fatal neurological disease was detected in deer in Alabama. There is no treatment for the disease or preventative vaccines, so the infection always leads to death, DNR says.

DNR says residents can prevent the spread by refraining from importing deer from other states and if you hunt in a state with positive CWD cases, you’re asked to only bring home boned-out meat, hides, cleaned skull plate with antlers attached, elk ivories, and finished taxidermy mounts. Hunters should not bring home any other carcass parts.

There is a slew of states with positive CWD cases, including bordering states Alabama and Tennessee. To learn more about the disease, click or tap here.