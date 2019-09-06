Georgia DNR reopens shellfish harvesting Friday after suspending for Dorian

(WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday that the harvest of shellfish in state water reopened at 6 a.m. Friday.

Harvest was suspended on Tuesday as a precautionary to Hurricane Dorian.

DNR Commissioner Mark Williams signed an administrative order scheduling the reopening Friday morning after rainfall amounts and storm surge levels were lower than expected.

It allows the reopening of shellfish fisheries including clams and other bivalve mollusks, but does not include the harvest of oysters.

Oyster harvesting will remain prohibited until at least Oct. 1 when water temperatures fall below 81 degrees.