Georgia distillers ask Congress to provide economic relief to craft distilleries amid COVID-19

FILE – In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. A report released Wednesday, July 15, 2020, finds if you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia distillers have asked Congress to provide more economic relief to distilleries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent last Friday, trade associated representing 26 distilleries across the state urged Congress to help as financial hardship continues. The letter was sent by Georgia Distillers Association President Chris Sywassink and Distilled Spirits Council of the United States President & CEO Chris Swonger.

The letter discusses how Georgia’s craft distilling industry was thriving before the pandemic, supporting over 45,000 jobs and $3.5 billion in economic activity in 2018.

A recent study by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and American Distilling Institute shows that craft distillers have seen 41% of their revenue disappear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, because fewer Americans dine and drink outside of their homes, travel, or attend large events, distilleries across the state have lost sales at an enormous rate,” the letter states. “Due to the impact of the pandemic, many Georgia distilleries have been forced to furlough or lay off employees, and some are facing the hard decision of whether to close their doors permanently.”

The distilleries asked Congress to act quickly to enact further measures that provide liquidity and certainty to distillers who have seen sudden declines in sales with the closure of distillery tasting rooms, restaurants and bars.

In the letter, the distilleries specifically urged Congress to support the recovery of their businesses as well as restaurants, bars and other on-premise establishments by: