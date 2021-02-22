Georgia developing plans to give out $522M in housing aid

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state government says it’s developing plans to give out $522 million in federal rental assistance in coming months in 144 of the state’s 159 counties.

The Department of Community Affairs says it will administer the program subject to federal guidelines that are still being developed.

The department says it will make payments directly to landlords and utility providers.

Aid will generally be for 12 months, but some households may qualify for 15 months.

The state says that to qualify, people must have qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced reduced income or higher costs, or experienced other financial hardship because of COVID-19.

The Department of Community affairs says it plans to start accepting applications in March.