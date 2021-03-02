Georgia deputy dies days after being shot during car chase

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Two men face charges including murder in the death of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy who was critically wounded during a chase over the weekend has died of his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Decatur County Lt. Justin Bedwell died at a hospital Monday morning. He had been in critical condition since being shot inside his car Saturday afternoon.

The agency says Troy Arthur Phillips and Brad Phillips have been arrested following the chase, which began with an attempted traffic stop.

Bedwell had been with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years serving as a patrol commander, training officer and a member of the command staff.