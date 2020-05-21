Georgia Department of Labor: Unemployment claims reach record high in April

ATLANTA (WSAV) – According to Georgia’s State Labor Commissioner, the number of initial unemployment claims reached another all-time high in April.

Officials say April’s total surpassed the number of claims reached in the past four years combined.

Unemployment claims showed an increase of 1,041,401 claims or 333 percent in April to reach a total of 1,353,921 claims. They were up by 1,332,941 claims or 6,353 percent from April 2019.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) says the over-the-month increase for the unemployment rate was the largest on record.

The unemployment rate increased by 7.3 percentage points in April, to reach 11.9 percent, an all-time high. A year ago, the rate was 3.6 percent.

April showed a decrease of 624,126 employed residents over the month, bringing the total to 4,293,628, the lowest number of employed residents in eight and a half years. This number has decreased by 606,671 over the year.

Georgia’s labor force was down by 281,525 to reach a total of 4,875,448, the lowest the labor force has been in over four years, while also reaching an all-time low in the labor force participation. This total decreased 209,140 from this time last year.

Jobs in Georgia were down by 492,100 over the month, the lowest number of jobs on record in six years. They were down 473,100 over the year, reaching a total of 4,126,500.

According to the GDOL the job sectors that saw the highest increase in initial claims for unemployment included Accommodation & Food Services, Trade, and Health Care & Social Assistance.