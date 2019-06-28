Georgia delegation members urge timely, effective implementation of disaster relief funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAV) – U.S. Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson wrote this week to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to encourage the Trump administration to work with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to get farmers affected by Hurricane Michael the aid they need as soon as possible.

According to a release, in the letter, they praised Secretary Perdue for his support of disaster aid legislation signed into law on June 6. U.S. Representatives Buddy Carter, Sanford Bishop, Austin Scott, Rick Allen and David Scott joined the senators in sending the letter.

“We look forward to working with the United States Department of Agriculture to ensure that disaster aid is delivered in a timely and effective manner so that producers affected by Hurricane Michael have the opportunity to rebuild their farms and livelihoods,” they wrote.

The senators and representatives also offered guidance on specific recovery needs in Georgia. They asked the administration to implement specific policies to meet the needs of agricultural sectors that suffered from particularly severe hurricane damage, including pecans, cotton, specialty crops and forestry.