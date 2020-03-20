Georgia DECAL encourages families to check for child care, many still open despite coronavirus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says that families should continue looking for child care programs, even as many have temporarily closed.

According to DECAL, there are still many open child care programs available to serve children and families across the state.

“When public schools close, it sends many working families scrambling for child care, including individuals responding to COVID-19 such as medical workers, police, fire, and other first responders,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “Not everyone has family or friends available to assist with their children. Not everyone has paid time off, or the option of working from home. Child care providers play a critical role in serving our communities in times of need, and they have told me personally they want to help.”

Jacobs says that child care providers are experts in practicing and teaching health and hygiene and follow Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines, including hand washing as often as possible, keeping sanitary supplies stocked, and limiting group sizes.

As of this morning, there are still 962 open child care agencies across the state.

To check if there is an open program near you, you can go online at QualityRated.org or call 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS for help. Child care advocates are also working with families to help in their search for child care during this health crisis.