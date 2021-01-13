Georgia DDS to close temporarily for system, security upgrades

ATLANTA (WRBL) – From Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2021, the Georgia Department of Driver Services will be closed for in-person and online services as the state agency performs system upgrades.

During the temporary closing, DDS locations will be closed and the DDS Online Services or DDS 2 Go mobile app will be offline. Services will resume on Jan. 19.

State officials are asking for patience from Georgia residents as DDS staff adjust to the new system.

The system upgrade, called Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System, will help Georgians secure their information either online or in-person.

“Identity theft is at an all-time high. Creating a DDS Online Account or reestablishing an account after the upgrade ensures that your personal and private information remains secure,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore.

The system upgrade to DRIVES will launch on Jan. 19 when services reopen. Users with existing online accounts for Georgia’s DDS will be asked to reestablish their accounts to begin using the new system’s security upgrades.

DDS is not the first department in the state to use the DRIVES system. The Georgia Department of Revenue and County Tax Commissioners have been using DRIVES since spring 2019, according to state officials.

“The Department of Revenue and Tag Offices in all 159 counties have been using the system since May of 2019, and we look forward to the realization of this long-term vision with our partners at DDS. Like Commissioner Moore, I encourage all customers with vehicle registrations expiring in January to complete their renewals before January 13,” according to DOR Commissioner David Curry.

To prevent potential issues renewing licenses or resident Ids, Commissioner Moore said to go ahead and renew early.

“We are excited for this upgrade which will enable us to provide the best customer service possible whether in person or online once the upgrade is complete. I encourage customers whose driver’s license and/or ID is scheduled to expire during the month of January 2021 to renew their credential prior to the scheduled closings,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.

While the DRIVES system enhances security features to “deter fraud and identity theft,” DDS has put out additional notes to help Georgians secure their information and protect their data online.

According to a DDS release, there are multiple ways to protect your private information: