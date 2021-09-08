Georgia DA accused of criminal misconduct while in office speaks after jail release

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL News had the chance to interview District Attorney Mark Jones on his way out of jail.

The Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney is accused of trying to get a police officer to lie to a grand jury, trying to bribe prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

Watch the full interview here of Jones’ reaction to the charges.

Also linked below, the WRBL News 11 p.m. newscast re-capping the indictment.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories