Georgia courts may take 2 or 3 years to reduce trial backlog

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, Harold Melton, Chief Justice for the Supreme Court of Georgia, speaks during a dedication of the state’s Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta. Melton told lawmaker on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, that it could take two to three years for courts to reduce a backlog of jury trials after trials were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s outgoing chief justice says it may take two or three years for courts to dig out from a backlog of jury trials.

Outgoing Chief Justice Harold Melton says the backlog may yet worsen even as jury trials resume. Melton called on lawmakers Tuesday to pass a bill suspending state speedy trial deadlines through June 2023. Melton says some courthouses have few courtrooms large enough to space out jurors and courts might handle one-third as many cases as normal.

Speedy trial deadlines are suspended now under Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health emergency order. Melton warns that unless the suspension is extended, judges could be forced to acquit thousands of accused criminals.