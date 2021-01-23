Georgia county says it’s a finalist for $40M space project

ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — Officials say one coastal Georgia county is a finalist for a space industry project that could bring $40 million in investment.

The Brunswick News reports that Camden County officials won’t name the interested company, which is looking for a headquarters site expected to create about 200 jobs.

The interest comes after Camden County has spent years working toward opening a commercial spaceport in the coastal community near the Georgia-Florida line.

The application is awaiting approval of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Camden County Administrator Steve Howard says the company eyeing the Georgia coast would benefit not just the local community but the entire state.