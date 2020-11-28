Georgia county revokes bar’s license after deadly shooting

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia bar has lost its liquor license for now after a fight and subsequent shooting left one woman dead and seven others injured.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Friday temporarily suspended the alcohol permit for The Thirsty Turtle in downtown Macon after a drive-by shooting happened outside the bar Friday morning.

A 22-year-old woman was killed in the shooting and officials are still looking for those responsible.

According to the revocation letter, the move suspends alcohol sales at the bar for up to 90 days. In that time, the sheriff’s office will review the bar’s operations.