Georgia county expects to make millions from speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — One of Georgia’s largest counties expects to get $4.4 million in ticket revenue from its new speed-monitoring cameras.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gwinnett County is projecting millions of revenue after similar cameras have generated an estimated $3 million for four cities in the county that includes several northeast Atlanta suburbs.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners this month unanimously approved a contract for Illinois-based RedSpeed USA to install the cameras at no cost in some school zones.

Statewide, about 40 counties and cities — including Duluth, Lilburn, Norcross and Snellville — contract with the company.