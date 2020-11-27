Georgia county creates crisis unit for mental health calls

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_32643

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia county is launching a mobile crisis unit to handle emergency psychiatric calls.

The Times-Georgian reports that Carroll County will launch the unit next year, responding to any call that 911 dispatchers identify as a mental health crisis.

A two-person team will be dispatched.

One member will be Chiquita Thomasson, a Carrollton police officer and certified paramedic.

The second member will be a licensed professional counselor yet to be selected.

Thomason says the aim is to avoid the intimidation that police can sometimes bring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories