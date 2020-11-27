Georgia county creates crisis unit for mental health calls

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia county is launching a mobile crisis unit to handle emergency psychiatric calls.

The Times-Georgian reports that Carroll County will launch the unit next year, responding to any call that 911 dispatchers identify as a mental health crisis.

A two-person team will be dispatched.

One member will be Chiquita Thomasson, a Carrollton police officer and certified paramedic.

The second member will be a licensed professional counselor yet to be selected.

Thomason says the aim is to avoid the intimidation that police can sometimes bring.