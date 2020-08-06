Georgia county approves $775,000 settlement on traffic cases

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county’s commissioners have approved a settlement for a lawsuit that alleged residents were wrongfully arrested due to erroneous information that was given to state officials regarding their driver’s licenses.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the $775,000 settlement was approved Tuesday by DeKalb County commissioners.

The federal lawsuit was filed in 2015 by 17 residents.

It alleges the plaintiffs were arrested after personnel from the county’s Recorder’s Court inaccurately told officials that their driver’s licenses had been suspended, or had neglected to say the licenses were reinstated.

The state Assembly disbanded the court in 2015.

A lawyer for the residents says the settlement has not been finalized.