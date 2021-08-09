Georgia, counties pay $61M for Bryan Co. industrial site

“Governor Kemp meets with the Bryan County Economic Development Team and representatives from their four-county region representing the Savannah Harbor Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority.” Photo provided by the Office of Governor Brian Kemp.

ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has paid $61 million for a sprawling southeast Georgia site that it hopes to use to lure a large manufacturer.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the purchase of more than 2,200 acres from three separate sellers closed on July 27. The state and the four-county Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority announced the purchase in May.

Officials said then, they don’t intend to split up the Bryan County site, but instead will target one large manufacturer such as an automaker. Gov. Brian Kemp recently launched an effort to promote the electric vehicle industry in Georgia.

The site adjoins Interstate 16 near Ellabell.