Georgia councilman resigns following racial comments

HOSCHTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia council member who was under fire for his comments on interracial marriage earlier this year has resigned.

In an email to 11Alive, Hoschton Councilman Jim Cleveland said his resignation would go into effect the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Cleveland came under scrutiny in May when he told reporters that interracial marriage “makes his blood boil.”

Mayor Theresa Kenerly

He was being interviewed at the time about comments made by Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly.

She had been scrutinized for reportedly making comments about a black candidate up for a job as city administrator, stating that Hoschton “wasn’t ready for it.”

The Associated Press reported that Kenerly “doesn’t recall saying that.”

Since the summer, the story has outraged many members of the community and gained nationwide attention.

Both Cleveland and Kenerly have been met with calls to resign.

The AJC reports Kenerly faces a recall election next month. Cleveland told the newspaper he would rather resign than face voters.