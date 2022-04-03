WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say they’ve arrested two teenagers and three men in their early 20s in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Although authorities originally said Jermarion Pachino Cherry was inside his house when a bullet hit his head, news agencies report that he and other children were in a car, waiting for an adult.

His mother told WGXA-TV that he got on top of one child to shield her and told others to run into the house.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that five people have been arrested on murder charges and are being held without bond.