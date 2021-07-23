Georgia congressman arrested in Washington voting law protest

ATLANTA (AP) — A suburban Atlanta congressman was among nine people arrested in Washington while protesting inaction on Democratic voting law proposals.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson says in a statement that he was protesting Senate inaction Thursday.

.@BlackCaucus I was arrested today protesting against Senate inaction on voting rights legislation & filibuster reform. In the spirit of my dear friend and mentor – the late Congressman John Lewis – I was getting in #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/JjN51mRpaC — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 22, 2021

Johnson and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus spoke outside the U.S. Supreme Court urging Congress to change filibuster rules that allow a minority of senators to block legislation.

U.S. Capitol Police confirm they arrested two men and seven women.

Capitol Police say demonstrators were arrested for “illegal demonstration activity” after being warned three times to stop.