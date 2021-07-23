Georgia congressman arrested in Washington voting law protest

ATLANTA (AP) — A suburban Atlanta congressman was among nine people arrested in Washington while protesting inaction on Democratic voting law proposals.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson says in a statement that he was protesting Senate inaction Thursday.
Johnson and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus spoke outside the U.S. Supreme Court urging Congress to change filibuster rules that allow a minority of senators to block legislation.
U.S. Capitol Police confirm they arrested two men and seven women.
Capitol Police say demonstrators were arrested for “illegal demonstration activity” after being warned three times to stop.