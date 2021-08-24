Georgia community prepares to celebrate return of stolen statue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Uptown Columbus, Inc. announced in a media release an event to unveil the May Flower statue with a small event.

The missing statue was located earlier this month at a local park by a woman.

The statue by artist Susan Geissler, depicts a young girl in raincoat and hat.

The May Flower statue disappeared the morning of April 11th.

Someone pried it up from the metal plate it was welded to.

Uptown Columbus, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Hospital plan to welcome home the beloved statue on 10th Street and Broadway on Thursday Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

The woman who located the statue and her family will be recognized with a presentation of the reward money for locating May Flower.

All community guests are welcome to attend the event to welcome the May Flower home.