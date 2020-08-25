Georgia College warns students attending parties, off-campus gatherings could face suspension

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The president of Georgia College issued a warning to students related to COVID-19 and large gatherings on Tuesday.

GC President Steve Dorman sent a letter to students asking them to refrain from attending house parties and off-campus gatherings as local COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Dorman said Georgia College will discipline students who are caught attending parties and large gatherings, citing the student code of conduct. The code of conduct says GC may discipline students in non-academic matters if they are endangering the university community.

“Any behavior that endangers the health and safety of our campus is serious business,” Dorman said.

Dorman said disciplinary action could include suspension from Georgia College.

“Your individual decisions will have a tremendous impact on our entire community,” Dorman said. “It’s up to you to keep us together.”

The university has been reporting confirmed cases of the coronavirus daily on its website. On Monday, GC reported 69 new student cases.

The school is complying with guidance from the University System of Georgia and requiring face coverings to be worn inside all campus buildings. The City of Milledgeville is also requiring face masks in public.

Read Dorman’s full letter to students, below.