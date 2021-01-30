Georgia clears 32 trooper cadets of cheating claims

33 graduates of the 106th Trooper School. According to Col. McDonough, prior to the Jan. 29 dismissal, one cadet resigned, for reasons that weren’t disclosed, and another is on military leave.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials are clearing more than 30 cadets training to be state troopers of claims that they cheated on a test.

The cheating claims last year led to the state firing 32 cadets and the resignation Georgia State Patrol leader Mark McDonough. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Council tells news outlets that it has cleared all but one member of the training class.

The one cadet found to have actually cheated submitted his resignation.

The other 32 were fired after an investigation determined they passed an unsupervised speed detection exam with help. Three were local troopers assigned in Hinesville, Brunswick and Sylvania.

POST Council Executive Director Mike Ayers says the investigation found troopers believed they were allowed to collaborate and use electronic devices. It’s unclear if the cadets will be rehired.