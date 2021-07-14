Georgia city settles suit over 2017 death in police custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A local government in Georgia has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a Hispanic man who died in a struggle with police officers 2017.

Columbus Council members met in closed session Tuesday and approved the settlement with the family of Hector Arreola.

Mayor Skip Henderson says it is in the best interest of all involved.

Arreola’s father signed the settlement agreement July 9.

Arreola died during an arrest for disorderly conduct.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said last year that the death was homicide.

A district attorney has not ruled out the possibility of criminal charges.