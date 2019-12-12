Georgia city joins SC in fighting dam demolition project

The New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam (NSBL&D) is owned and minamally maintained by the Savannah District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It is located outside Augusta, Georgia, on the Savannah River between Georgia and South Carolina. The NSBL&D was originally opened in the late 1930s to aid in river navigation between Augusta and the deep water ocean port in Savannah. Commercial operations on the Savannah River essentially ended in 1979. The NSBL&D later entered caretaker status. Today it impedes the migration of certain endangered fish to traditional spawning grounds upstream. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Billy Birdwell)

AUGUSTA, Ga (AP) – A Georgia city is joining South Carolina’s fight to block a federal plan for demolishing the New Savannah Lock and Dam.

The city of Augusta has filed papers in federal court to become part of South Carolina’s lawsuit to block a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The federal agency wants to demolish the existing dam and construct a passage that would make it easier for sturgeon and other migratory fish to swim up the Savannah River for spawning.

The change would lower water levels around downtown Augusta, where many people oppose it.