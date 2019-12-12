Georgia city joins SC in fighting dam demolition project

AUGUSTA, Ga (AP) – A Georgia city is joining South Carolina’s fight to block a federal plan for demolishing the New Savannah Lock and Dam.
The city of Augusta has filed papers in federal court to become part of South Carolina’s lawsuit to block a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The federal agency wants to demolish the existing dam and construct a passage that would make it easier for sturgeon and other migratory fish to swim up the Savannah River for spawning.
The change would lower water levels around downtown Augusta, where many people oppose it.