Georgia city closer to demolishing ‘Old South’ restaurant

FILE – Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a long-shuttered restaurant that once one of the most popular eateries in the South during World War II, pictured on Nov. 18, 2021 in Smyrna, Ga. A task force in the Atlanta suburb recommended last week that Aunt Fanny’s Cabin be put up for demolition unless a group comes forward to remove it from city property. The task force said only the cabin’s fireplace and chimney should be preserved as a monument to Fanny Williams, the restaurant’s namesake. (Matt Bruce/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is a big step closer to removing a replica of a well-known restaurant that served Southern staples and lured celebrities but also used racist imagery to evoke the pre-Civil War South.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a task force in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna recommended last week that Aunt Fanny’s Cabin be put up for demolition unless a group comes forward to remove it from city property.

The task force said only the cabin’s fireplace and chimney should be preserved as a monument to Fanny Williams, the restaurant’s namesake.

The recommendation now goes to Smyrna’s City Council.

