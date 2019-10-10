Augusta approves $1.5M deal in boy’s park electrocution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials in Augusta, Georgia have agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a 12-year-old boy who died after touching a fence that became electrified at a city park.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that commissioners voted in favor of the deal for Melquan Robinson’s family on Tuesday.

Melquan was playing football last year at Fleming Athletic Complex when he was electrocuted. The fence he was climbing had been electrified by a live wire.

The Chronicle says commissioners also approved settlements totaling more than $500,000 for people injured in the incident.