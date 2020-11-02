Georgia city adopts drone response program for police

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Drones will be used to respond to 911 calls in one Georgia city.

Brookhaven will become the first in the Southeast to adopt a first responder program using the devices.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that city officials approved funding Tuesday for the Brookhaven Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial System unit.

It will consist of four drones.

Brookhaven plans to train and obtain FAA licenses for 12 operators.

The city said the drone unit is not expected to be operational until next year.