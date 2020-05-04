Georgia Chief Justice makes plans to extend Statewide Judicial Emergency

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Monday Georgia Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced his plans to extend the Statewide Judicial Emergency for another month.

The Statewide Judicial Emergency is set to expire May 13.

Under an order the Chief Justice plans to sign later this week, the emergency will be extended for a second time until June 12.

The emergency was originally due to expire April 13 before the Chief Justice extended it the first time until May.

According to the Supreme Court of Georgia, under the new extension order, all criminal and civil jury trials will continue to be suspended, and courts will be barred from summoning and impaneling new trial and grand juries.

Under the new extension order, courts will also be urged to develop plans for building back non-critical operations that can be conducted remotely or follow public health guidelines. The order will urge courts to increase the use of technology to conduct remote judicial proceedings where legally permitted as a preferred alternative to in-person proceedings.

Officials say these steps will help limit the amount of backlog.