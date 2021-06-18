Georgia charges man in death after Alabama charges dropped

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama man has been indicted on murder charges in Georgia less than three weeks after Alabama charges in the same killing were dismissed.

A Columbus grand jury indicted Stacey Gray on Wednesday for murder and other charged in Renee Eldridge’s July 2015 death.

Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones says he will seek the death penalty against Gray if convicted.

Gray had been set for trial in Chambers County, Alabama, until a judge tossed out DNA evidence because of a procedural error and charges were dismissed on June 1.

Gray was immediately taken to Columbus to face separate charges that he raped Eldridge in December 2014.